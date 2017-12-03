Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive Switch Launch Trailer Released - News

posted 7 hours ago

5pb. has released the launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the upcoming side-scrolling beat ’em up Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive.



View it below:

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 7. It is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

