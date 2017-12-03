Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro to Appear at The Game Awards as Presenters

by William D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 370 Views

Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro have both been confirmed as presenters at this year's The Game Awards.

While nothing is confirmed it is possible the two who are working closely together on Death Stranding will make an announcement on the game.

5 Comments

Ljink96
Ljink96 (1 hour ago)

They're pulling out all the stops this year for the Game Awards. I think we're in for a treat.

Errorist76
Errorist76 (1 hour ago)

It was one of the biggest years in gaming history! They better be..

Errorist76
Errorist76 (3 hours ago)

First gameplay for Death Stranding?! Not even at PSX?!

DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (32 minutes ago)

To be fair, we got our second look at the game at Game Awards last year.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

I wonder if we'll get a new trailer then? :o

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (2 minutes ago)

Guess they're doing a nice big "Fuck you!" to Konami. :)

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (5 minutes ago)

Oh ohhh ohhhhh I'm so excited for my Crowbcat video!

