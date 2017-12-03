Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro to Appear at The Game Awards as Presenters - News

Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro have both been confirmed as presenters at this year's The Game Awards.

We are so thrilled to announce our next presenter for Thursday night: Hideo Kojima! The legendary game director will once again appear at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/l6ARDPNjaO — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 3, 2017

Thursday night, we are honored to welcome @shapeofwater director Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) as a presenter at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ZJqJWRr54x — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 2, 2017

While nothing is confirmed it is possible the two who are working closely together on Death Stranding will make an announcement on the game.

