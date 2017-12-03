New Xbox Releases This Week - Hello Neighbor, The Surge: A Walk in the Park - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Steep: Road to the Olympics

The Surge: A Walk in the Park

Oh My Godheads

Boiling Bolt

Chaos on Deponia

A Hate in Time

Rememoried

Demon's Age

Hello Neighbor

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

Paladin

