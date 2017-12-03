New Xbox Releases This Week - Hello Neighbor, The Surge: A Walk in the Park - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 237 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Steep: Road to the Olympics
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park
- Oh My Godheads
- Boiling Bolt
- Chaos on Deponia
- A Hate in Time
- Rememoried
- Demon's Age
- Hello Neighbor
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Paladin
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments