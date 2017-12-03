New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

A Hat in Time, PS4 — Digital

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, PS4 — Digital

Boiling Bolt, PS4 — Digital

Chaos on Deponia, PS4 — Digital

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Invector, PS4 — Digital

Jak II (PS2), PS4 — Digital

Jak 3 (PS2), PS4 — Digital

Jak X: Combat Racing (PS2), PS4 — Digital

Justice League VR: The Complete Experience, PS VR — Digital

Let Them Come, PS4 — Digital

LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4 — Digital

Mitch: Berry Challenge, PS4 — Digital

NeverEnd, PS4 — Digital

Oh My Godheads, PS4 — Digital

Snow Fortress, PS4 — Digital

Squareboy vs. Bullies: Arena Edition, PS4 — Digital

Steep Winter Games Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Tokyo Xanadu eX+, PS4 — Digital

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail

