New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 275 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- A Hat in Time, PS4 — Digital
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, PS4 — Digital
- Boiling Bolt, PS4 — Digital
- Chaos on Deponia, PS4 — Digital
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Invector, PS4 — Digital
- Jak II (PS2), PS4 — Digital
- Jak 3 (PS2), PS4 — Digital
- Jak X: Combat Racing (PS2), PS4 — Digital
- Justice League VR: The Complete Experience, PS VR — Digital
- Let Them Come, PS4 — Digital
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4 — Digital
- Mitch: Berry Challenge, PS4 — Digital
- NeverEnd, PS4 — Digital
- Oh My Godheads, PS4 — Digital
- Snow Fortress, PS4 — Digital
- Squareboy vs. Bullies: Arena Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Steep Winter Games Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+, PS4 — Digital
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail
