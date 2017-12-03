No New Yakuza Series Localization Announcement Planned for PSX 2017 - News

Yakuza series localization producers Sam Mullen and Scott Strichart during a Twitch live stream revealed there will be no new Yakuza title localization announcements at PlayStation Experience 2017.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be playable at PlayStation Experience 2017. They did tease 2018 will be a good year for the Yakuza series.





Yakuza 5 localization was announced at PlayStation Experience 2014, followed by Yakuza 0 at PlayStation Experience 2015. Yakuza: Kiwami and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life was announced at PlayStation Experience 2016.

Thanks Gematsu.

