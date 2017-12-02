PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - VGChartz Gap Charts - October 2017 Update - Sales

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month. The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 closed the gap by 64,389 units. However, in the last 12 months the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have increased the lead by 2.64 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 23.13 million units.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 48 months sold a combined 74.48 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 97.60 million units.

Gap change in latest month: 64,389 – PS3 & X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,636,923 - PS4 & XOne

Total Lead: 23,125,418 – PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 74,478,418

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 97,603,836

