DOOM VFR Launch Trailer Released

DOOM VFR is available now on PlayStation VR and HTC Vive and Bethesda Softworks has released the launch trailer for the game.

View it below:

Here are the PC specifications:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions) Processor: CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better Storage: 17 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions) Processor: CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64 Storage: 17 GB available space

