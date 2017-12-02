DOOM VFR Launch Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 44 minutes ago / 136 Views
DOOM VFR is available now on PlayStation VR and HTC Vive and Bethesda Softworks has released the launch trailer for the game.
View it below:
Here are the PC specifications:
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)
- Processor: CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better
- Storage: 17 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)
- Processor: CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64
- Storage: 17 GB available space
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
