Check Out the Opening 3 Minutes of Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignis

Square Enix has released a new video for the Episode Ignis DLC for Final Fantasy XV that showcases the first three minutes.

The Episode Ignis DLC launches on December 13.

View it below:

Square Enix also released a gameplay clip of the Noctis battle:

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

