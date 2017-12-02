EU PlayStation Store Running a '2 for €30' Promotion on 'Top PS4 Titles' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment of Europe has revealed it is running a 2 for €30 promotion on the Europe PlayStation Store through December 21. When you purchase two games in the list of PlayStation 4 titles they will be €30.

Here is the list of games in the 2 for €30 promotion:

The Last of Us™ Remastered

Fallout 4

The Last Guardian™

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™ – Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed® Unity

Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate

WipEout™ Omega Collection

Far Cry 4

Far Cry Primal

Gravity Rush™ 2

Until Dawn™

7 Days to Die

God of War® III Remastered

The Order: 1886™

Trackmania® Turbo

DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition

Batman: Return to Arkham

Prey

Zombie Army Trilogy

J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter

Killing Floor 2

Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition

Alien: Isolation – The Collection

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death

Yooka-Laylee

Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV

Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-

ArcaniA – The Complete Tale

Constructor Game

Firefighters – The Simulation

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Get Even

Industry Giant 2

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

SteinsGate 0

Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition

EARTH’S DAWN

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!

PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection

Rabi-Ribi

