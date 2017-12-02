EU PlayStation Store Running a '2 for €30' Promotion on 'Top PS4 Titles' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 212 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment of Europe has revealed it is running a 2 for €30 promotion on the Europe PlayStation Store through December 21. When you purchase two games in the list of PlayStation 4 titles they will be €30.
Here is the list of games in the 2 for €30 promotion:
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- Fallout 4
- The Last Guardian™
- Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™ – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed® Unity
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Until Dawn™
- 7 Days to Die
- God of War® III Remastered
- The Order: 1886™
- Trackmania® Turbo
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Prey
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Killing Floor 2
- Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Yooka-Laylee
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Constructor Game
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Get Even
- Industry Giant 2
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- SteinsGate 0
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- EARTH’S DAWN
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection
- Rabi-Ribi
William D'Angelo
