PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Global Lifetime Sales – October 2017

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in October 2017 shows how the Nintendo Switch is slowly gaining marketshare on the Xbox One and is nearly keeping up with monthly sales of the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 66 million mark. The PS4 has sold 66.03 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 31.57 million units, and the Switch 7.92 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 63 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 30 percent, and the Switch seven percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 66,030,376

Xbox One Total Sales: 31,573,460

Switch Total Sales: 7,915,989

During the month of October 2017, the PS4 outsold the Switch by 233,847 units for the month and the Xbox One by 735,351 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 501,504 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The PlayStation 4 is down 122,859 units and the Xbox One is down 299,128 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 47 percent. The Switch accounted for 37 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 16 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,132,171

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 396,820

Switch Monthly Sales: 898,324

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

