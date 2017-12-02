SkullPirates Kickstarter Gets Funded Within Two Hours - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 3 hours ago / 417 Views
Arcade Distillery's recently-announced SkullPirates - heading to PS4, Vita, & Switch in 2018 - received a Kickstarter campaign today in order to fund development of the game and hit its goal of $20,000 within two hours.
The funding seems to have been helped by a number of pledge tiers offering exclusive physical rewards including the 'Captain's Edition', which has a physical copy of the game, art book, and soundtrack CD.
This is the second time the team have successfully funded a game through Kickstarter, the first being Plague Road which released on PS4, PC & Vita earlier this year, and is releasing on Switch later this month.
