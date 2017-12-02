SkullPirates Kickstarter Gets Funded Within Two Hours - News

/ 417 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Arcade Distillery's recently-announced SkullPirates - heading to PS4, Vita, & Switch in 2018 - received a Kickstarter campaign today in order to fund development of the game and hit its goal of $20,000 within two hours.

The funding seems to have been helped by a number of pledge tiers offering exclusive physical rewards including the 'Captain's Edition', which has a physical copy of the game, art book, and soundtrack CD.

This is the second time the team have successfully funded a game through Kickstarter, the first being Plague Road which released on PS4, PC & Vita earlier this year, and is releasing on Switch later this month.

More Articles