Switch Was the Best-Selling Product Online Over Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday - News

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a best-seller as the console was the best-selling online product on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according a report released by Adobe. This is despite the console not seeing any major discounts.

The Switch also came in at number three on November 22 and number four on November 25.

The only other console to appear in the top five during this period was the Xbox One X, which reached number three on November 25. The PlayStation VR also came it at number four on November 22.

Despite the PlayStation 4 selling more units on Black Friday than ever before, it appears it did not outsell the Switch online.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

