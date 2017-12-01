PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds Will Run at 30FPS on All Xbox One Platforms - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 710 Views
It was reported yesterday that PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds developer was aiming for the game to run at 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X.
Brendan Greene has now clarified that the game will run at 30 frames per second on all Xbox One platforms when it launches on the console. However, the developer is looking into ways to increase the fps.
While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at XGP launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30 FPS across all @Xbox One devices. Weâ€™re constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in dev, weâ€™re unable to confirm more.— PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) December 1, 2017
PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will launch on the Xbox One on December 12.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Give me 60FPS or give me death...
well, let's hope the game at least keeps its 30 fps promise since the game is already so poorly optimised for pc running sometimes at 12 fps and with poor netcode... great game otherwise got to top 20 once and then ran to cod ww2 since that made me feel better.
If you can't get a game running at 60fps on the most powerful console, you got bigger issues than bad PR
That has to be the shortest aiming for ever.
This is a PR nightmare. First, Greene states that PUBG would 'definitely' be 60fps on the X. Now, it's not. What this shows, is that, either the people in charge of the game have no idea what they're doing, or Xbox doesn't know what it wants.
