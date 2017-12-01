PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds Will Run at 30FPS on All Xbox One Platforms - News

/ 710 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

It was reported yesterday that PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds developer was aiming for the game to run at 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X.

Brendan Greene has now clarified that the game will run at 30 frames per second on all Xbox One platforms when it launches on the console. However, the developer is looking into ways to increase the fps.

While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at XGP launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30 FPS across all @Xbox One devices. Weâ€™re constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in dev, weâ€™re unable to confirm more. — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) December 1, 2017

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will launch on the Xbox One on December 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles