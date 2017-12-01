Sega Lowers Full Year Forecast - News

Publisher and developer Sega has lowered its full year forecast for revenue and profits.

Its predicted revenue has dropped from $3.38 billion to $2.94 billion, while profits have been lowered from an expected $98.1 million to $44.6 million. That is a drop of 13 percent and 55 percent, respectively.

Lower revenue in the pachinko division is the main cause for this as revenue is on track to be 30 percent lower than originally forecasted.

Sega's entertainment division, which includes games, is looking better with the success of Sonic Mania and Total War: Warhammer 2. Revenue was only lowered by $4.5 million to $1.9 billion. Operating income is expected to increase 30 percent.

"As to the entertainment contents business, strong performance is evidenced by operating income as of the end of the first half surpassing the previous full year forecast and such," reads a statement from Sega.

"Although launch of new titles for digital games field might delay compare to initial plan, several new titles include mainstay titles are scheduled to be released in packaged games and amusement machine sales field of the entertainment contents business in the second half, operating income is expected to surpass the previous forecast."

