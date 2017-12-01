Surreal Adventure Game Anamorphine Launches January 16 - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Artifact 5 announced the surreal adventure game Anamorphine will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 16, 2018 for $19.99.

The game will be playable on the PlayStation VR at PlayStation Experience 2017 from December 9 to 10.

View the latest video below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the past as you resolve the present in Anamorphine, a surreal adventure of rendered emotions.

Tyler, a young man in post-traumatic denial, revisits a succession of milestones that define his relationship with his wife Elena, who falls victim to an accident that robs her of her livelihood and emotional outlet. Tyler’s mental turmoil warps his past as he struggles to come to terms with his guilt and inability to help Elena when she quietly slips into depression.

Told with no dialogue or action button, Anamorphine’s narrative comes together through Tyler’s dream-like memories, contorting and bleeding into each other with his mental state. Will you confront the past and try to find a way to move on, or will you let it consume you?

Content Advisory: Although the game features no combat or violence it does explore themes of mental health, depression, and loss.

Key Features:

A story-rich setting exploring an evolving relationship.

A surreal environment without text or language that changes in fantastic ways to represent the protagonist’s inner feelings.

Combat-free gameplay! Take your time to uncover secrets and focus on the experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles