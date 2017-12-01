Jak and Daxter PS2 Games Coming to PS4 on December 6 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment the PlayStation 2 Jak and Daxter games are coming to the PlayStation 4 as PS2-on-PS4 titles on December 6.

The four games are Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak II, Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing.

Here is an overview of each game:

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Enter a new world of magic, adventure, exploration, and discovery where enormous vistas and exotic characters lead you to places beyond your imagination. Test your wits and your skills as you embark on a journey to reverse your best friend’s transformation into a furry Ottsel, even as he entangles you in his amusing antics. Discover twisted corruption and battle the sinister minds behind this chilling plot. Light Eco. Precursor Technology. Power Cells. Dark Eco. What does it all mean? Only one person holds the secret behind the power of the mysterious Eco. Together you must now take on these endeavors.

Jak II

Jak is back in another action-packed adventure, but he’s not the same. Experiments with Dark Eco have gone wrong, leaving Jak with an uncontrollable dark side. Accompanied by your trusty friend Daxter, unleash the dark powers on multiple enemies and witness amazing transformations. Armed with powerful weapons, a high-tech jetboard, an impenetrable mech suit, and a number of vehicles at your disposal, you have no excuse for failure.

Jak 3

Jak and his faithful companion Daxter are thrust in the middle of an unforgiving Wasteland where survival of the fittest takes on new meaning. With potent weapons, armor, and vehicles, Jak also discovers that there is an emerging power inside him – the ability to balance Dark Jak and Light Jak. Questions about the mysterious Precursors, the mythical Mar, the fate of the world and the enigmatic Jak himself will be answered, as this most exciting adventure unfolds.

Jak X: Combat Racing

After a mysterious invite brings Jak and Daxter to Kras City, they discover that they have been poisoned by the sinister Krew. Krew proceeds to give the duo an ultimatum – race for him in the next Kras City Grand Championship and receive the poison antidote. Jak and his friends must now race for their lives in the biggest combat racing on the planet – against the best drivers in the world!

