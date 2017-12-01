Spike Chunsoft Opens North American subsidiary - News

Japanese-based video game publisher and developer Spike Chunsoft announced it has established a North America subsidiary, Spike Chunsopft, Inc.

The subsidiary will be the base of operations for global publishing and localization strategy. It will be led by Chairman Koichi Nakamura and President ans CEO Mitsutoshi Sakurai.

"Ever since our merger in 2012, we at Spike Chunsoft have dedicated ourselves to creating fun and unique titles," said Sakurai. "Our world today is more connected than ever — we can play games with people across the globe and exchange information in multiple languages instantaneously.

"But even as information is more easily shared, the world still holds a wealth of undiscovered entertainment. As Spike Chunsoft, it is our goal to cultivate this potential into something new and memorable that transcends time, genre, and nationality.

"Until now, our titles were produced in Japan and distributed worldwide by our business partners. But given how the instantaneous speed of information has become the norm, we believe that communicating with our overseas audience directly is a new avenue for us to create joy.

"Spike Chunsoft, Inc. connects us with our fans and their passion to producing more of the fun and unique titles the global community has come to expect from us.

"We can’t wait to say 'Hello, world!'"

