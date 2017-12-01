Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Closed Beta on PS4 Set for December 15 and 16 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Sign-ups for the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker PlayStation 4 closed beta have been opened up. The closed beta runs from December 15 to 16.

If you are in the US you can sign up here and if you are in the Europe you can sign up here.

Here is the complete schedule:

Session U.S.A. (California) PST Europe (France) GMT Japan JST 1st Session 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST Friday 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. GMT Friday 05:00 – 08:00 JST Saturday 2nd Session 1:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. PST Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. GMT Saturday 18:00 – 21:00 JST Saturday 3rd Session 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST Saturday 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. GMT Saturday 02:00 – 05:00 JST Sunday 4th Session 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST Saturday 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. GMT Sunday 10:00 – 13:00 JST Sunday

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018. It is currently out in Japan for the PlayStation 4.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

