Dragon’s Crown Pro Sorceress Character Trailer Released - News

Atlus has released another character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Dragon’s Crown Pro that introduces the Sorceress. View the Dwarf character trailer here, the Elf trailer here, the Fighter trailer here and the Amazon trailer here.

Bewitching women with knowledge of dark magic. They are weak of body, but the great knowledge they wield of the arcade arts cannot be ignored. Sorceresses can create delicious food, control skeletons, and turn foes into harmless frogs. A jack-of-all-trades support class, they can provide aid to their friends in countless ways.



Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan. No announcement yet on a release in the west.

