Gundam Versus Gets Gundam Age-2 DLC Trailer - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Gundam Versus that introduces the playable mobile suit Gundam Age-2. It will launch in Japan on December 5 for 692 yen.

View it below:





Gundam Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe and Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles