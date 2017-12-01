Shadow of the Colossus Developer Commentary Trailer Showcases the Beauty of the Game - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a developer commentary video of Shadow of the Colossus that showcases the beauty of the opening cinematic in the game.

View it below:

Shadow of the Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 6, 2018.

