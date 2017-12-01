PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds Aiming for 60FPS on Xbox One X - News

Bluehole Studio's Brendan Greene talking with video game magazine Games TM (and transcribed by WCCFTech) said the team is aiming for 60 frames per second for the Xbox One X version of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds.

"Definitely on Xbox One X, 60FPS," said Greene. "On Xbox One, we’re not sure. We may have to limit it at 30FPS, maybe, but the last time I saw it, it was running at about 30 to 40.

"We’re still constantly improving it so, you know, the aim is to get to 60. That’s why we’re doing Game Preview, because I think the great thing about console is it’s a locked hardware system, so we can do really specific tweaks that tune it for those systems.

"I have great faith that we’ll get there. The great thing about Battlegrounds is that it’s not…unlike the more high paced shooters, frame rate isn’t that important. Yes, it is important, but it’s not as important for us as it is in a twitch shooter. So we’re aiming for 60; not sure if we’ll get there, but that is our aim."

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will launch on the Xbox One on December 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

