Monolith Soft President Would Like to Play Xenoblade Chronicles X on Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is releasing today, December 1 on the Nintendo Switch and Monolith Soft president Tesuya Takahashi would like to see Xenoblade Chronicles X released in the Switch in the future.
"Personally, since there are times that I happen to want to play Xenoblade Chronicles X, I get the feeling that it would be nice to play on Nintendo Switch. Of course, that it something I will think about while discussing user demands and future plans with Nintendo," said Takahashi.
Thanks Gematsu.
I would for sure buy it
Well.... if there is any game that should be ported to Switch, it should probably be highly underrated niche games like Xenoblade X that could really use the sales ... and not ... Mario Kart 8 ...
Let's just hurry up and port every damn game from Wii U so we can move on to new games. I'm sorry but, as a Wii U owner who owns all the best games on that system, I just can't get excited about headlines featuring said games that I already own and have beaten into the ground. Call me selfish but, yeah. It gets old.
True, but most people don't...
Please sell your switch. If you can’t appreciate a game like Xenoblade Chronicles X being ported to the switch or think it’s just a money grab it’s not the console for you.
