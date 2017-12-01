Monolith Soft President Would Like to Play Xenoblade Chronicles X on Switch - News

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is releasing today, December 1 on the Nintendo Switch and Monolith Soft president Tesuya Takahashi would like to see Xenoblade Chronicles X released in the Switch in the future.





"Personally, since there are times that I happen to want to play Xenoblade Chronicles X, I get the feeling that it would be nice to play on Nintendo Switch. Of course, that it something I will think about while discussing user demands and future plans with Nintendo," said Takahashi.

Thanks Gematsu.

