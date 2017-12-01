Medabots Classics Trailer Released - News

Imagineer has released the first trailer for the upcoming Nintendo 3DS game Medabots Classics.

The game is a collection compilation that includes the following five games:

Medabots (Game Boy, 1997)

Medabots 2 (Game Boy Color, 1999)

Medabots 3 (Game Boy Color, 2000)

Medabots 4 (Game Boy Color, 2001)

Medabots 5: Susutake Mura no Tenkousei (Game Boy Color, 2001)

Medabots Classics will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on December 21 in Japan.

