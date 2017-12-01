Code: Realize ~Shirogane no Kiseki~ Gets 2 New Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Idea Factory has released two new gameplay trailers for Code: Realize ~Shirogane no Kiseki~ that introduce Finis and Herlock Sholmes.

View the Finis gameplay trailer below:

View the Herlock Sholmes gameplay trailer below:

Code: Realize ~Shirogane no Kiseki~ will launch for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan on December 21.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles