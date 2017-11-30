Dead Space 3 Now Available on EA Access - News

Electronic Arts announced that EA Access subscribers can now play Dead Space 3. All three Dead Space games are now available on the service.

Dead Space 3 is currently available for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

