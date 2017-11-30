Super Mario Cereal is Real, Box Functions as an Amiibo - News

Nintendo has partnered up with Kellogg's to create a limited edition Super Mario Cereal. The cereal will be released in the US starting on December 11.

The box itself functions as an amiibo. When the box is tapped on the Switch it will give you gold coins or a heart in Super Mario Odyssey.

"This powered-up partnership with Kellogg’s is another exciting way for us to expand the Nintendo brand in unique and creative ways," said Tom Prata, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. "We are always looking for new opportunities to bring smiles to people of all ages, and this is a fun way to kick off the day."

Brad Schwan, Senior Director of Morning Foods Marketing added, "We are thrilled to pack so much fun into one box of cereal. The package adds value and excitement for fans, with marshmallow shapes in the cereal inspired by Super Mario power-ups to tie the theme together."

