EU PlayStation Store 12 Deals of Christmas Starts Today - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Europe has kicked off its PlayStation Store 12 Deals of Christmas sale. A new game will go on sale every 48 hours.





The first deal Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for the PlayStation 4. The game has been discounted to £21.99 from £34.99.

