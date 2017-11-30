Furi Coming to Switch in Early 2018 - News

Developer The Game Bakers announced Furi is coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2018 for $20 / €20.



"Furi is a game that’s constantly taunting you," said Creative Director. Emeric Thoa. "There is something deeply personal about a boss fight: it’s just you against one opponent. And being interrupted is even more frustrating than losing. But with the Switch, you can take the game and all of its boss fights with you wherever you go."

Furi is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

