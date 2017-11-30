PlayStation Awards 2017 Winners Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has revealed the list of winners of the PlayStation Awards 2017.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Double Platinum Prize

Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over two million copies.

Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition / Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition / Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition (Mojang / SIE)

Platinum Prize

Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over one million copies.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Gold Prize

Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies.

Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision / SIE)

FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

FIFA 2018 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE)

NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Ryu ga Gotoku Studio / Sega Games)

PlayStation Network Award

The top three network sales titles were awarded. (Between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017.)

FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

Phantasy Star Online 2 (Sega Games)

Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Users Choice Prize

The top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia users were awarded. (Released between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017.)

Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE)

NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom)

PlayStation VR Special Award

Three titles that have contributed to PlayStation VR were awarded. (Released between October 13, 2016 and September 30, 2017, excluding last year’s winning titles.)

Far Point (Impulse Gear / SIE)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Summer Lesson: Allison Snow (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Indie & Developer Award

Three titles that have contributed to the expansion PlayStation were awarded. (Released between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017, excluding last year’s winning titles.)

3on3 FreeStyle (Joycity Games)

Touhou Genso Wanderer: Reloaded (Aqua Style)

Undertale (Toby Fox)

