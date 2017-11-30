Code Vein Info Introduces New Character, Location, Features - News

Bandai Namco has released new information on Code Vein that introduces a new character, location and features.

New Character – Nicola Karnstein

Mia’s little brother Nicola Karnstein is wandering in Vein land with his sister and they will protect each other in the different areas. The Ridge of Frozen Souls is a harrowing mountain pass that features limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and an ice-covered cave. Players will also have to contend against a massive armored enemy deep within the Ridge of Frozen Souls. This huge imposing figure is surprisingly fast and will combine its speed with its heavy shield to rush down the player.

New Features – Ivy Blood Veil & Blood Code

To survive in the Vein, special attacks will be necessary! Blood Veils allow for powerful blood drain attacks that will make quick work of enemies and also regain Ichor, which is needed to perform additional skills. The new Ivy Blood Veil unleashes a swift attack, producing thorns that emerge from the ground, piercing enemies from afar. Other Blood Veils announced include Hounds, Ogre, and Stinger, each with their own attack power and range of use. Players can switch out Blood Veils for the appropriate circumstances.

Players in Code Vein will be able customize weapon, Blood Veil and a special blood type named Blood Code. Each Blood Code has a special skill depending on the owner. When players equip their character with the Blood Code feature, they will get the original owner’s special skill. For example, Ranger Blood Code will be useful in dungeons, Hunger Blood Code is for ranged battles and Berseker Blood Code is for short distance battles etc.

Code Vein will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide in early 2018.

