My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Announced for PS4, Switch - News

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice was announced for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the latest issue of Weekly Jump. The battle action game is from Bandai Namco.





My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will feature stage destruction when attacks are used. The first trailer will be released at Jump Festa 2018 in the middle of December.

