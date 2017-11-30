Attack on Titan 2 Details More Playable Characters - News

Koei Tecmo has released new information on playable characters in Attack on Titan 2. The playable characters are Thomas Wagner, Mina Carolina, Nile Dawk, Marlo, and Hitch.



■ Characters

Thomas Wagner (voiced by Shigeyuki Susaki) (New Playable Character)

A graduate of the 104th Cadet Corps. His performance as a Cadet was not enough to put him in the top ten of his year. He applied for the Scout Regiment after coming into contact with Eren’s powerful desire to eliminate the Titans. He was attached to the same squad as Eren during the Defense of Trost District.

Mina Carolina (voiced by Chika Anzai) (New Playable Character)

A graduate of the 104th Cadet Corps. Her performance as a Cadet was not enough to put her in the top ten of her year. She applied for the Scout Regiment after coming into contact with Eren’s powerful desire to eliminate the Titans. She was attached to the same squad as Eren during the Defense of Trost District.

Nile Dawk (voiced by Anri Katsu) (New Playable Character)

Commander of the Military Police Regiment. Due to his position, he values maintaining order within the Walls over all else. This leads him to advocate for Eren’s speedy punishment during the Special Military Tribunal that decided his fate.

Marlo (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita) (New Playable Character)

A new recruit in the Military Police Regiment who has been dispatched to the same Stohess District branch as Annie and Hitch. He plans to someday reform the now-undisciplined and corrupt Regiment into a just organization.

Hitch (voiced by Akeno Watanabe) (New Playable Character)

A new recruit in the Military Police Regiment who has been dispatched to the same Stohess District branch as Annie and Marlo. While she joined the Regiment in hopes of an easy life, she finds herself dissatisfied there, stuck with work forced upon her by her superiors.

Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe in March 2018. In Japan, it will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam.

