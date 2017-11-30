The Elder Scrolls Online Tops 10 Million Players - News

Bethesda Softworks announced The Elder Scrolls Online has surpassed 10 million players and is celebrating the milestone.

The 10 Million Stories dungeon event starts on November 30 at 7am PT / 10am ET and ends on December 6 at 7am PT / 10am ET.

View the 10 Million Stories trailer below:

Players will get Mysterious Rewards Box when they complete a random dungeon via the Dungeon Finder. The boxes contain a variety of rewards. This includes dye stamps, crown repair kits, treasure maps, transmute crystals, costumes, pets, and mounts.

The game will be free to play on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC during this event. Not on the Xbox One as it got a free period one month ago.

