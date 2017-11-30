Stardew Valley Patch for Switch Adds Video Recording, Improves Save Times, Fixes Issues - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Stardew Valley for the Nintendo Switch has been updated. Patch 1.2.36 fixes video recording, improves save times and fixes many issues with the game.

Read the full patch notes below:

Players should see a significant improvement on save times! Also, the saving screen is now animated.

The new video recording feature is now supported!

When a controller connects or disconnects, the Controller Support Applet now appears to ask which controller you want to use to play the game, instead of silently switching to the new controller.

The game now detects Simplified / Traditional Chinese environments on first start up and defaults to the Simplified Chinese localisation instead of English.

Fixed issue that created the unintended ability to skip saving at night with a well-timed button press.

Fixed an issue causing the player character (and sometimes important NPCs) to appear off-screen during certain cutscenes.

Fixed a temporary soft lock that occurred when the player pressed A and B together while eating or drinking an item.

Fixed a way for players to temporarily lose access to essential tools via the chest interface’s organize button.

Fixed the Wizard’s slay monster quest sometimes asking you to kill 0 monsters.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred while sleeping (before saving) if any essential tools were not in your inventory at the time.

Fixed the wrong tooltips sometimes appearing on the bundle interface in the Community Center area.

Fixed the inability of players to drop items without deleting them when using the cursor mode that snaps to UI elements.

Morning music is no longer looped endlessly, and now fades out during the day as it should.

Fixed a crash that occurred when opening the journal with no quests.

Fixed occasional inability to select certain items in the crafting menu.

Fixed a crash that occurred when pressing the ‘-‘ button when playing a minigame at the Saloon.

Fixed button controls for the Prairie King minigame shooting in the wrong direction.

Fixed occasional left channel audio crackling

Fixed lack of vibration in handheld mode

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles