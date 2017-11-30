Cuphead Top 1 Million Units Sold on Steam - News

Cuphead managed to sell a combined one million units in its first two weeks on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

The game on Steam alone has now sold more than one million units, according to SteamSpy.

Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC for $19.99.

