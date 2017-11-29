Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Sells an Estimated 911,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action RPG from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Monolith Productions - Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - sold 910,789 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 14.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 627,557 units sold (69%), compared to 262,566 units sold on the Xbox One (29%) and 20,666 units on Windows PC (2%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 367,572 units sold (40%), compared to 364,832 units sold in Europe (50%) and 21,087 units sold in Japan (2%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 83,373 units in the UK, 66,121 units in Germany, and 53,646 units in France.

Compared to the first game in the series, sales are down. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor sold 1,035,243 units in its first week in October 2014.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 10.

