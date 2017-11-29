EA Stock Value Plummets $3.1 Billion After Star Wars Battlefront II Controversy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 944 Views
Electronic Arts stock has fallen 8.5 percent in November through Tuesday, November 28, which has resulted in a $3.1 billion loss in shareholder value.
The drop in value can be mainly attributed to the controversy surrounding the loot boxes in Star Wars Battlefront II.
Many have felt the loot boxes in the game are gambling, including Belgium's Gaming Commission. However, EA says loot boxes "are not gambling."
In the UK alone launch sales for Star Wars Battlefront II were down 61 percent compared to the original.
Thanks VG24/7.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This makes me so happy! I love it when greed backfires on companies like this!
- +13
I can't wait to see the actual numbers for BFII. Even if it sells less than the first one by just a couple of millions, that would be enough to make EA back down from doing this shit again (for a while, at least).
AAHHAAHHHHHAHAHAHAAHHA Thats what you get when you choose greed over gameplay
Well deserved!
GOOD! And if they ever pull another loot box fiasco, we'll take another $3.1 billlion from them.
I said it before and I will say it again, the market will decide when business practices are too abusive. The internet being a medium where people can complain helps as well. However, I think a big reason for the decline is the first game was an underwhelming product.
That's what the German word "Schadenfreude" (to be happy about the pity of others) was invented for!
So well deserved! This feels good to hear...Worst company in the U.S. again this year?!
EA needs to die. They must learn that they are only profiting from gaming, not actually gaming itself.
Dead Space, Star Wars, Mass Effect either destroyed or their reputation seriously hurt all in one year. round of applause for the cockroaches that run EA.
Right where it hurts most. :)
I for one got put off the game completely because of this. I don't think I'll ever touch it now.
Nice.
:)
14 Comments