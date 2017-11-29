EA Stock Value Plummets $3.1 Billion After Star Wars Battlefront II Controversy - News

Electronic Arts stock has fallen 8.5 percent in November through Tuesday, November 28, which has resulted in a $3.1 billion loss in shareholder value.

The drop in value can be mainly attributed to the controversy surrounding the loot boxes in Star Wars Battlefront II.

Many have felt the loot boxes in the game are gambling, including Belgium's Gaming Commission. However, EA says loot boxes "are not gambling."

In the UK alone launch sales for Star Wars Battlefront II were down 61 percent compared to the original.

