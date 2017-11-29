EA Shut Down Visceral Games Because People Don't Like Linear Games As Much As They Used To - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 994 Views
Electronic Arts shut down Visceral Games last month and one of the reasons as to why has now been revealed.
EA CFO Blake Jorgensen during the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology conference said that the developer had been shrinking in size over the past five to six years and it was down to around 80 developers.
"As we kept reviewing the game, it continued to look like a much more linear game [which] people don’t like as much today as they did five years ago or ten years ago," said Jorgensen.
Visceral wanted to "really pushed gameplay to the next level," however, that never panned out.
EA is looking to keep as many employees from Visceral Gamnes by moving them to other studios.
Translation: EA doesn't like linear games as much they used to (because it's much harder to turn them into monetized cash cows)
They're insane if they don't think linear games can sell. Uncharted 4 has done what, 9m so far as an exclusive? And this game was Star Wars + Uncharted creator + available on 3 platforms, we're talking about a guaranteed 10m for it imo, probably higher.
If you have a big AAA game with star wars, its hard to not sell 10 mio imo.
But we dont know if thats would be enough to make it profitable. Sure development costs would likely be far below the revenue of 10 mio sales, but ea is most likely paying tons of money to that star wars license.
Maybe they would still take a bit loss with 10 mio sales and thats why they need to do that games of a service crap
Thing is, they've already spent money developing it for 4 years (it was announced in 2013). That's alot of money they'd have already spent on it. I'd think that at this point it would be better to just finish it and release it in the hopes of recouping as much of that loss as possible. Instead they basically cancelled it, they're just going to reuse a few assets from it on a new game.
EA, the company that everyone wants to die off but keeps thriving. This has to be the dumbest reason for deleting a beloved game dev. Single player games, have and will continue to sell. And if they think they'll just convert each of their high profile releases to multiplayer only loot box extravaganzas, while still enjoying the high consumer appeal they've had over their single player years, then their in for a shock at the stock market.
Of course they framed it like this. Because of course they did.
I still like linear games. I like linear games with a bit of exploration. Would Mario Oddysey be linear? What is the metric for linear? God of War is linear..
Most people who play EA games seem to prefer online FPS or sport games. EA will always focus on games that earn them the most money.
Anyone ever tell them about the times where developers do games that are very unusual for them that ended well? Perhaps Splatoon, the online shooter, that NIntendo has?
What a load of garbage ,we could of had a single player Star Wars game but it wasn’t developed with loot crates in its connective tissue.
This bullshit again? Can these guys get any more insufferable?
Make a good linear game and it will sell.
Typical EA stupidity.
"Where's your Fifa?", Said the greediest company.
So make them make non-linear games???
Makes me wonder how much brown nosing some of these executives have to do to get where they are because they clearly know nothing about video games.
*shakes head.
In layman's terms, They couldn't find a way to shove lootboxes in there.
