EA Shut Down Visceral Games Because People Don't Like Linear Games As Much As They Used To

posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts shut down Visceral Games last month and one of the reasons as to why has now been revealed.

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen during the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology conference said that the developer had been shrinking in size over the past five to six years and it was down to around 80 developers.

"As we kept reviewing the game, it continued to look like a much more linear game [which] people don’t like as much today as they did five years ago or ten years ago," said Jorgensen.

Visceral wanted to "really pushed gameplay to the next level," however, that never panned out.

EA is looking to keep as many employees from Visceral Gamnes by moving them to other studios.

Thanks DualShockers.

