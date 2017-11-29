Injustice 2 December Update Improves Fighters, Adds Legendary Multiverse Portals - News

The December update for Injustice 2 tweaks several of characters and adds Legendary Multiverse Portals for Gorilla Grodd, Green Lantern, Joker, and Superman.

Read the complete patch notes below:

General Gameplay fixes

General stability and Online stability improvements

Move list corrections and improvements to AI logic

Legendary Multiverse Portals are now available for Gorilla Grodd, Green Lantern, Joker, & Superman

Stage Specific Fixes

Atlantis – Fixed a bug where someone slamming a statue while the other player jumped off it with specific timing could cause it to be able to slammed again after being destroyed

Batcave – Fixed bug where the camera could lose focus on the characters after remaining idle for an extended period of time

Character Specific Fixes

Atrocitus – Hate Pounce now correctly gets the damage increase granted by Legendary augment “Feline Fury”

Black Canary – Fixed a bug where the opponent would not be grounded after hitting a Canary Drop MeterBurn when the opponent was not facing her

Blue Beetle – Fixed issue with several Gear Abilities not being active when equipped in conjunction with his Legendary Accessory “The Reach’s Finest Battle Scarab”

Brainiac – Fixed a bug where Cybernetic Charge was always keeping opponents on the same side, which could prevent it from being able to be jumped over or slide under

Captain Cold – adjusted the input window of Character Power special attacks and they require a more precise input

Captain Cold – Big Freeze MeterBurn will no longer linger it’s visual FX after hitting Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active

Captain Cold – Fixed a bug with Len’s Thermal Motion Negating Gun Legendary item that would cause meter to drain faster than normal if the character power button was repeatedly pressed

Captain Cold – Fixed a bug that could prevent Captain Cold from reaching level 3 charge multiple times in a row when Len’s Thermal Motion Negating Gun Legendary item is equipped

Cyborg – Round win animations now use the Dark Matter effects if his Legendary is equipped

Cyborg – Practice mode option Character Power Quick Cooldown now works correctly even if the Mother Box attack misses

Firestorm – Fixed sound effect not stopping when Firestorm dash cancels Heat Wave (Away + Hard)

Green Arrow – Fixed a rare bug which could cause one of the arrows in Sky Alert MeterBurn to visually be missing when done twice in rapid succession

Green Lantern – “Street Sweeper” Gear Augment now has audio on the last volley of bullets

Hellboy – Fixed several attacks causing incorrect reactions when hitting Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active

Hellboy – Fixed issues where opponent’s parries could sometimes cause an incorrect animation to play on Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active

Hellboy – Visual effects from Broom’s Rosary will no longer sometimes linger after practice reset

Hellboy – Vasilisa’s Gift MeterBurn Gear Ability will no longer sometimes cause an opponent to move to an incorrect location when hitting them out of a dash

Hellboy – “Holy Hand Grenade” Gear Augment will no longer leave a lingering FX when a transition occurs

Hellboy – “Lucky Horseshoe” Gear Augment now can only activate after hitting an opponent with a 7 or more hit combo, as the text description says

Hellboy – “Lucky Horseshoe” Gear Augment no longer activates in practice mode

Poison Ivy – “Acidic Bile” Gear Augment now applies to Burrow

Sub-Zero – Fixed as issue where an opponent’s weapon could switch hands at an unexpected time when hit by Ground Freeze MeterBurn gear ability

Superman – Fixed an issue with opponent’s head tracking being temporarily incorrect after being hit by Air Heat Vision

