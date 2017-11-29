PUBG Install Requires 'Up to 30GB' on Xbox One - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will requires "up to 30GB" of storage, according to placeholder cover art of the retail version of the game.

The storage requirement will likely change as the game is still in development.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will launch on the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview on December 12.

Thanks Windows Central.

