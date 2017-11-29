PlayStation Plus Games for December Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 588 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for December. Three PlayStation 4 games, two PlayStation 3 titles, two PlayStation Vita titles, and one PSVR title will be available for free to download.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)
- Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends (PS4)
- Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)
- Syberia Collection (PS3)
- Forma 8 (PS Vita & PS4)
- Wanted Corp (PS Vita)
- That’s You! (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink – Europe)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR Required)
Now this is a farily week month... damn... D2 might be a cool little re-play for me, but other than that not a whole lot on offer.
Yeah but it's XMas time and it shows I guess. They want people to buy new games instead.
PS4 has many interesting games and exclusives. They make the effort to find things I dont want. They clearly stopped investing in notable PS3 games as well. I wish they gave PS2 games, I would prefer a good PS2 game over this stuff.
D2 I only have on PC and never got to play it. I'll get Until Dawn ROF Blood though for later, when I'll have my PSVR. Other than that a pretty weak month, although it was to be expected before the holidays I guess. Many more games to play and they want people to buy those instead of playing the free ones.
