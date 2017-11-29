PlayStation Plus Games for December Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for December. Three PlayStation 4 games, two PlayStation 3 titles, two PlayStation Vita titles, and one PSVR title will be available for free to download.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends (PS4)

Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)

Syberia Collection (PS3)

Forma 8 (PS Vita & PS4)

Wanted Corp (PS Vita)

That’s You! (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink – Europe)

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR Required)

