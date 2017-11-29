Switch Sold 145,200 Units Last Week in Japan, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Remains Atop the Charts - News

posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon (3DS) remained at the top of the Japanese charts with combined sales of 168,978 units, according to Media Create for the week ending November 26.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 34,896 units. Beyblade Burst: God (3DS) debuted in 11th with sales of 9,550 units.



The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 145,200 units. The 3DS sold 34,886 units, the PS4 sold 26,909 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 5,964 units. The Xbox One sold 408 units, the Wii U sold 85 units and the PS3 sold 46 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 168,978 (836,417) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 77,751 (792,059) [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 11/23/17) – 34,896 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 30,275 (1,373,530) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 21,512 (290,995) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 20,297 (268,080) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 18,846 (837,850) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 15,162 (657,015) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 10,806 (281,571) [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II (Deluxe Edition Included) (EA, 11/17/17) – 10,734 (49,503) [3DS] Beyblade Burst: God (FuRyu, 11/23/17) – 9,550 (New) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 6,256 (54,605) [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 5,940 (193,443) [3DS] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (Limited Edition Inlcuded) (Capcom, 11/23/17) – 4,832 (New) [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 4,308 (114,287) [PS4] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 11/23/17) – 4,216 (New) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,197 (126,530) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,921 (283,108) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 3,662 (91,997) [PS4] Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Softworks, 11/23/17) – 3,555 (New)

