The Adventure Pals Launches for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC in Spring 2018

Developer Armor Games Studios announced the co-op platformer The Adventure Pals will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Mac in spring 2018.

The game will be playable for the first time at PlayStation Experience 2017 from December 9 to 10 in Anaheim, California.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Adventure Pals is a side-scrolling action-adventure platformer about friendship and exploration, featuring RPG elements and two-player local drop-in / drop-out co-op. Leap, slash and blast your way through increasingly madcap levels filled with dangerous traps, weird enemies, ridiculous bosses and glorious treasure. Visit friendly towns, unlock fun costumes and fill your scrapbook with secret stickers on a journey with a bizarre but lovable cast and colorfully animated storytelling. Hop on the back of your giraffe, Sparkles, and discover 105 levels across five whimsical worlds filled with unique quests and characters, including zombie pirate cats, post-apocalyptic dinosaurs and hot dogs that poop explosive mines. Help a whale regain confidence, take a side in the battle between toast and dinosaur, travel to a legendary sunken city, decide the fate of a pirate election and more, all while leveling up to gain new and more powerful abilities!

