Wizard of Legend Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC in Early 2018

Publisher Humble Bundle announced the fast-paced dungeon crawler Wizard of Legend will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in early 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Become a Wizard of Legend:

Wizard of Legend is a fast paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements where you assume the role of a powerful wizard intent on overcoming the Chaos Trials to become a Wizard of Legend.

Story:

Every year in the Kingdom of Lanova, the Council of Magic holds the Chaos Trials, a gauntlet of magical challenges put forth by its strongest members. Contestants that successfully complete all of the challenges and demonstrate superior wizardry earn the right to become a Wizard of Legend!

Gameplay:

Battle your way through each challenge by defeating powerful conjured enemies! Collect valuable spells and relics and build up your magical arsenal to fit your playstyle! Achieve mastery over magic by chaining spells together to create devastating combinations! Face and defeat council members in magical combat to become a Wizard of Legend!

Key Features:

Fast paced spell slinging combat

Use powerful spell combinations to destroy your enemies

Procedurally generated levels mean a new challenge every time

Tons of spells and items to fit your playstyle

Local multiplayer allows you to play with or against a friend

Full gamepad and controller support

