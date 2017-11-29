3 Episode Add-Ons for Final Fantasy XV Planned for 2018 - News

Sqaure Enix during its Active Time Report broadcast has detailed the upcoming DLC roadmap for Final Fantasy XV.





Here are the details via Gematsu:

Details about the future content Square Enix plans to offer will be decided by the end of 2017. From there, they will officially announce what content will be released at what timing, and in what form it will be offered.

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata said that he wants to release at least three “Episode” add-ons in 2018, starting with an episode for Ardyn. Many users pointed out that the way they depicted the backbone of the world was insufficient, but Arydn’s episode will lead to a proper depiction of the world’s story.

Tabata is aware that fans want to see an episode for Luna.

For future additional content, Tabata wants to release them when they are in a state of absolute sufficiency. In 2018, the importance is not on releasing the content, but rather the plan has changed to releasing the content in a state where each one is properly sufficient.

Not only does Tabata want to meet the expectations of the users, he wants to betray your expectations and create developments that will even get those who have cleared the game and lost interest re-interested.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.

