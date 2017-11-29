Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer DLC Comrades 1.1.0 Update Launches December 12 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 193 Views
Square Enix announced the 1.1.0 update for the Final Fantasy XV multiplayer expansion - Comrades - will launch on December 12. More updates are planned for 2018.
Here are the patch notes:
Fixes
- Cases where the player’s level does not rise
- Cases where enemies do not appear in multiplayer quests
- Other things that prevent progress
Improvements
- Shorter loading time between Lestallum and Camp
- Shorter AI comrades generation time
Additional Content
- Timed Quests – Quick Matching-exclusive quests. Defeat a lot of enemies within the time limit.
- Witch’s Shop – Receive the buff effect obtained through a meal in exchange for the Timed Quest reward.
Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Should have added that they are patching the ability to character swap in the main game now.
1 Comments