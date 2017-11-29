Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer DLC Comrades 1.1.0 Update Launches December 12 - News

Square Enix announced the 1.1.0 update for the Final Fantasy XV multiplayer expansion - Comrades - will launch on December 12. More updates are planned for 2018.





Here are the patch notes:

Fixes

Cases where the player’s level does not rise

Cases where enemies do not appear in multiplayer quests

Other things that prevent progress

Improvements

Shorter loading time between Lestallum and Camp

Shorter AI comrades generation time

Additional Content

Timed Quests – Quick Matching-exclusive quests. Defeat a lot of enemies within the time limit.

Witch’s Shop – Receive the buff effect obtained through a meal in exchange for the Timed Quest reward.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

