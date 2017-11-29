Omega Quintet Coming to Steam in December, Trailer Released - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ghostlight Games announced Compile Heart’s Omega Quintet will launch for Windows PC via Steam in December, as well as releasing a new trailer for the game.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Humanity is in peril! A deadly phenomenon known as Blare threatens to consume all life on earth and is eating away at the minds of humans worldwide. No conventional forces can stop the Blare and it has rapidly spread worldwide. But in one city, a small population holds out against this deadly threat…

Enter the Verse Maidens: five exceptional girls with powerful musical abilities are the only ones who offer any hope. These inspiring, adorable idols must use their powers of song and dance to wipe out the Blare forever. Now the Verse Maidens’ strength and courage are all that’s left to protect the people, their hopes and their dreams…

Omega Quintet is a hybrid JRPG and Idol Simulation. Use your five super-cute idols’ sound weapons against the Blare’s evil forces. Build an arsenal of deadly attacks and skills and hype up your fans to unlock powerful combo attacks.

Key Features:

Every battle is a stage, so play to the crowd! In Concert Mode gain a boost from your music, fill your Voltage Gauge faster and unlock your most powerful special skills.

Extensively customize your idols’ looks. Change outfits, accessories, hair and mics. Be careful enemies don’t hit you with an outfit-busting “Costume Break”, leaving you vulnerable to attack and red-faced in front of your fans!

Sing your foes into oblivion using the “Harmonics” system: weave different idols’ skills into incredibly deadly chain combos. Add each skill in the correct order to multiply the pain!

Use the powerful PVS system to choreograph and produce unique music videos of your idols greatest hits. Use your mouse to throw in extra effects during the concert.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles