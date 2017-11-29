Tekken 7 Geese Howard DLC Launches November 30 - News

Bandai Namco announced the Geese Howard DLC for Tekken 7 will release tomorrow, November 30. Geese Howard is from Fatal Fury.

The DLC includes Geese Howard as a playable character, one new stage and new costumes.

View the trailer below:





Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



