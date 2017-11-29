Elminage Original Out Now on Steam - News

RPG Elminage Original: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods is now available for Windows PC via Steam. It is currently 20 percent off until December 5.



View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

For all budding adventurers, the king of 3D dungeon crawler RPGs - 'Elminage ORIGINAL - Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods ' - has finally arrived on Steam.



The original 3D dungeon RPG has returned!



Create and raise your characters to defeat the monsters that lurk deep in the labyrinth-like dungeons. Its simple gameplay and sense of freedom makes you feel like you are truly inside a fantasy world.



Choose from 16 occupation including the likes of Fighter, Mage and Samurai.

With 9 races to choose from, diverse parties can be created set according to gender, age and their personality. In addition, customize the game to your liking with the graphic/sound functions.



With many events along the way, fulfill the main quest to search for the 5 rings.

Let's open the gates and head out to a new adventure.

